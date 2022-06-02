A 70-year-old native doctor, Chukwujekwu Onuorah, has been reportedly arrested in Anambra State in connection with the abduction and beheading of a member of the State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Mr Okoye, the lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 2 in the Anambra State House of Assembly and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted in Aguata in May.

Six days after the kidnap, the lawmaker’s head was dumped at Chisco park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state and his body was also found in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The Leadership newspaper reported that an Onitsha-based human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law revealed on Wednesday that the native doctor was arrested in Unubi community, Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra State by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

“Mr Onuorah was technologically trailed after he was found to have used the beheaded lawmaker’s (Okoye’s) sim-card to make criminal calls.

“His (Onuorah) arrest was in connection with the abduction, disappearance, beheading and decapitation of Okechukwu Okoye,” the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the rights group, Emeka Umeagbalasi, was quoted as saying.

Giving further details of the arrest, Mr Umeagbalasi said, “He (Onuorah) made a magical escape after several gunshots were fired at him and he escaped by jumping into a ditch.

“After recovering several incriminating items including guns and bullets and his portrait, the operatives trapped him by leaving behind one of his cell phones.

“Between late night of 30th May and early hours of 31st May 2022, the cell phone was tracked to a private hospital in Awka forcing the operatives of the DSS to storm the clinic where he was arrested alive in a bandage while trying to board a tricycle.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning that the details of the operation were not ready yet.

Although the police spokesperson confirmed that there had been ongoing operations to track down the killers of the lawmaker, he declined to comment on the arrest.

Mr Ikenga, however, promised to make the full details of the arrest public as soon as possible.

“There is an ongoing operation now. I will get back to you with full details as soon as I can,” he said, in response to enquiries on the arrest.

Increased attacks

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated in recent times with attacks by armed persons reported almost daily across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Mr Soludo, recently, visited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in detention.

Mr Soludo said the visit to the IPOB leader was part of his “wider consultations with critical stakeholders” to ensure lasting peace and security in the South-east

During his inauguration as the state governor, Mr Soludo had called for dialogue with the IPOB group and other gunmen behind insecurity in the state and region.

The governor, thereafter, announced an amnesty programme for the gunmen and declared an end to the sit-at-home order in the state. But residents have continued to obey the Monday sit-at-home order in the state and across the region, mostly out of fear.

The attacks by the gunmen increased in the state shortly after Mr Soludo’s inauguration and announcement of an end to the sit-at-home order in the state.

The Nigerian government accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Mr Kanu, is currently being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.

Mr Kanu, leader of the group, appeared in court on May 18, in the continuation of his trial. He is billed to appear in court again on June 28.

