Twin singing sensation Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare), actor Chidi Mokeme and comedian Okey Bakassi have endorsed Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as their preferred choice.

Those who stepped down for Mr Obi are a former presidential adviser, Pat Utomi, Faduri Joseph and Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella, making the ex-Anambra governor a lone aspirant.

Mr Obi initially sought to contest for presidency under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, a few days before the PDP primaries, the 60-year-old politician joined the Labour Party.

While many eagerly wait for the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) primaries, some Nigerian celebrities have already endorsed their favourite candidates.

Mr Obi, who was Atiku Abubakar’s former running mate under the PDP platform in 2015, appears to be the preferred candidate on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Paul charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for Obi.

According to him, the failure to elect the right leader next year will lead Nigeria into “another eight years of backwardness”.

Paul announced his endorsement barely a few days after his twin brother did the same via a post on his Instagram page.

Peter said he usually didn’t engage in politics and said he’s making an exception for Peter Obi because he is the most qualified.

The 40–year-old singer also replaced his Twitter display picture with Mr Obi’s photo.

A Nollywood actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi, also took to his Instagram to drum up support for Mr Obi; he wrote, “I like the substance-based campaign he’s running; I admire his courage and principles.”

The veteran actor made this statement a few days after Mr Obi had defected to the Labour Party from PDP.

Pro-Obi Arguments

On Wednesday, Peter slammed the Ovation Magazine publisher and Presidential aspirant Dele Momodu over claims that Mr Obi cannot win the 2023 presidency.

Mr Momodu, who appeared on a current affairs programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, said Obi could not win the 2023 presidency in a “local fringed party like Labour”.

When asked if Mr Obi would pull the type of votes Trump did in the US, which nobody thought existed or get many youths to vote for him in the general election, Mr Momodu said it’s impossible.

According to him, the first thing Mr Obi would face is to fund the party because the party is not financially buoyant, and Nigerians do not make contributions.

He said, “For me, the two of the best in the PDP were myself and Peter Obi, and he had absconded. I was in Labour; I started my journey from Labour; the first thing Obi will face in Labour is to fund the party because the party does not have money, and Nigerians don’t make contributions.

“After I lost the first ten million, I started shaking because they said they were setting up a structure. You cannot win a presidential election from a fringed local party like Labour. Peter Obi has money, unlike me, but can he spend his hard-earned money on fighting Atiku and Tinubu if he emerges the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party? He can’t.”

Responding to Mr Momodu, Okoye, in a series of tweets on Twitter, averred that Mr Obi might not have money and structure, but he has the youths and masses behind him.

According to Anambra State-born singer, the 2023 election is beyond delegates as the masses will control the election’s outcome.

With all due Respect Sir Mr Dele Momodu! Yes Peter Obi might not have the money and structure! But he has the Youths,The Masses and The People now!. The truth is that we the people are the structure. We are many and we are powerful💪🏾. We are Obi-deint✊🏾 we can not be distracted.

He tweeted: “With all due respect Sir, Mr Dele Momodu! Yes, Peter Obi might not have the money and structure! But he has the Youths, The Masses and The People now! The truth is that we, the people, are the structure. We are many, and we are powerful. We are Obi-don’t; we cannot be distracted.

It is now beyond d delegates. D masses will control d outcome of d election. Will they vote for the candidate who paid delegates thousands of dollars to emerge as candidates or vote for Peter Obi who has plans to change Nigeria from consumption to production?

“You people don’t understand the hardship and abject poverty that will hit us if Peter Obi doesn’t win. It’s not about the North or South here; it’s about who will save us. The country is crumbling in all sectors, people are dying unnecessarily, and all this rubbish must stop.

“They intentionally create hardship for the people so that they can easily buy people over to support them in a time like this! Are you people not tired of suffering? Is Nigeria today satisfactory for you? Don’t fall for these same mind games again.

Pls one more thing Sir Mr Dele Momodu, With all the Money and structure that other Political Parties has or have! Where has it taking Nigeria to? We need Pure CHANGE! And Peter Obi is that change! And now a Threat to all of them all! Sorosoke!✊🏾We are just getting started sir💯

“Please, one more thing, Sir, Mr Dele Momodu, with all the money and structure that other political parties have, where has it taken Nigeria to? We need Pure CHANGE! And Peter Obi is that change! And now a Threat to all of them all! Sorosoke.”

Dear Nigerians and the Youths! This is not about the North or

Dear Nigerians and the Youths! This is not about the North or South here, We are no longer interested in party politics, But the qualities of the candidate! if we miss this opportunity! We might never get it again.

