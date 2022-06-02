Three people – Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, and Aminu Tambuwal – have been in the spotlight over the just concluded presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for obvious reasons.

Mr Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, won the delegates’ votes to emerge as the presidential candidate of the PDP, the leading opposition party in the country.

He polled 371 votes from the 767 accredited candidates to edge his closest opponent, the Rivers State Governor, Mr Wike, who polled 237 votes.

A last-minute withdrawal by Sokoto State Governor, Mr Tambuwal, swung the contest in favour of Mr Abubakar as delegates from Mr Tambuwal’s North-west stronghold and from other states where delegates had pledged their support to him all turned their votes to Mr Abubakar.

The party gave the aspirants five minutes each to address the delegates, but Mr Tambuwal, who was later nicknamed “the hero” of the convention by the national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, had the rare privilege of speaking twice.

His second address, which lasted for about 170 seconds, was the deciding moment at the PDP convention.

Mr Tambuwal’s withdrawal speech infuriated Mr Wike, who said a day after that he would have scuttled the convention but let peace reign.

The Rivers governor has declared support for Mr Abubakar and the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Text of Governor Tambuwal’s second address at the convention

“I, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, having consulted widely throughout the length and breadth of this country. From the South-east to the South-south to the South-west to the North-central, North-east and indeed North-west consulted so many leaders and my supporters.

“I have come to the firm belief and conviction that, as leaders, time may come in our sojourn to make a sacrifice for the good of the people and in view of the situation of our country and the need for us in our party to minimise rancour and jostling for power. In any case, it is not always about an individual, it must always be about our country.

“I have come to the conclusion that to the glory of God Almighty seen and from the result of what we are seeing throughout our country, millions of Nigerians (are) suffering, and the need for us to close ranks in the party.

“And as one of the leaders of this party, I have come to the patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration and appeal to my supporters to take this in the interest of national unity, patriotism and not only that those who are delegates here should vote for Mr Abubakar.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023