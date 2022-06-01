Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has received his certificate of return after emerging as the flag bearer for the 2023 polls.

The party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, presented the certificate to him on Wednesday at the PDP Secretariat, Abuja.

The presentation comes about four days after the party’s national convention where he emerged as the winner in the primary election.

The former vice president won the contest with 371 votes from the votes of the 767 national delegates accredited for the primary election.

His closest rival, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, polled 237 votes and was followed by Bukola Saraki with 70 votes.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel garnered 38 votes, Bala Mohammed, 20 votes, Pius Anyim got 14 votes and Sam Ohuabunwa got a vote.

About 12 votes were invalid.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tambuwal withdrew from the race just before voting began and how that move was a major factor in Mr Atiku’s victory.

After he received the certificate, Mr Abubakar noted that the victory is a victory for the party and the “majority of Nigerians suffering under the misrule of the APC.

He described his victory as a collective effort.

While he thanked the convention organising committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, and the National Working Committee for a fair and credible convention, he warned that the convention was just a contest within a family and there was a need to work in harmony to dethrone the ruling APC.

“The main contest is the one to win the Presidency of our country for our party. And it requires the entire PDP family and other supporters,” he said.

He said unity at a time like this is important so the party can “face real opponents, defeat them in the elections and begin the process of rescuing and rebuilding the country.”

The callous and dangerous APC misrule over the past seven years is there for everyone to see, he added.

Besides being a key part of his campaign and promises, Mr Abubakar also preached unity to other party members who contested in the national convention.

He had visited Messrs Tambuwal, Wike, Anyim and Saraki to seek their support ahead of the general elections.

While Mr Tambuwal withdrew from the race and asked his supporters to vote Mr Abubakar on the day of the convention Mr Saraki had stayed back to congratulate the candidate while Mr Wike angrily left the venue.

The trio has, however, pledged to work and support Mr Abubakar for the good of the party and the country.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023