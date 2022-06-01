The Lagos State APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee, on Tuesday, said it had resolved the lone petition before it from an aspirant, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha.

The Chairman of the three-man appeal committee, Ibrahim Akaje, disclosed this at a news conference after the outcome of the committee sitting in Lagos at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja,

He said the grievance was a family issue and had been looked into as a family.

“The only petition we received is the petition from Mr Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha. We have looked into the petition as a family and come to conclusion and agreement as family to understand ourselves amicably to move our party forward.

” For us to sit down on the same table now (with the petitioner) truly define APC as a party that stands for unity and progress.

“So, all that our meeting is saying now is that we had a family issue and we have looked into it as family,” he said.

Mr Mustapha had accused the party of locking him out of the venue of the governorship primaries, last week.

Earlier, Mr Akaje said the APC National Working Committee inaugurated the panel to look into issues that might arise from the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election of the party in the state.

“We are here in Lagos as an appeal committee of the APC to attend to any complaints that may have arisen from the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election.

“It is only normal that in any kind of democratic election, you are bound to have committed contestants who will raise issues which they feel were not handled properly.

“And APC with the emergence of its new leadership is desirous of making amends where applicable and uniting the party faithful as one big family.

“Our great party as a truly democratic vehicle is most obliged to provide an avenue for its members that feel aggrieved with the conduct of the primary election to seek redress.

“The committee received a single petition submitted by Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, alleging that he was denied access and participation in the gubernatorial primary election,” he added.

Mr Akaje said that given that and to ensure justice and fairness, the complainant was invited and accorded a fair hearing in a peaceful meeting under a conducive atmosphere.

He said the report of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee confirmed that the election was a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent exercise.

READ ALSO: APC appeal committee disqualifies four House of Reps aspirants

Mr Akaje said: “The appeal committee received the petitioner who presented his matter extensively.

“After thorough analysis and deliberations on the matter, the committee subtly informed the petitioner that he was not cleared by the gubernatorial screening committee, the verdict of which was upheld by the screening appeal committee.

“Both parties, therefore, agreed to embrace peace and maintain unity for the good of the party and the state,” Mr Akaje said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emerged winner of the governorship primaries conducted on Thursday, May 26, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena to run for a second tenure in the 2023 general elections.

NAN also reports that the petitioner, Mr Mustapha, was also on the ground at the news conference by the appeal committee.

He promised to abide by the party’s decision, pledging to support the governor in the 2023 election.

(NAN)

