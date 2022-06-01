The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Screening Committee has screened Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio ahead of the party’s primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in continuation of the screening by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led APC 2023 seven-member presidential screening committee which began on Monday.

Mr Osinbajo arrived at the Transcop Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the venue of the screening in the company of chieftains of the Yemi Osinbajo Support Groups amidst pomp.

Also screened were Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

A total of 11 presidential aspirants are expected to appear before the committee for screening ahead of the APC Special Convention for its presidential primary slated for June 6 and 8.

Other aspirants being expected to appear before the committee include Governor. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, oil magnate, Tein Jack Rich and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, and former Minister of Information under late General Sani Abacha, Ikeobasi Mokelu.

Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State is also expected to appear before the committee for screening.

Mr Okorocha had been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.9 billion fraud case.

He was, however, granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja early Tuesday.

The committee had on Monday screened 12 presidential aspirants, including Tunde Bakare, a cleric, Bola Tinubu, one of the party’s leaders and a two-term governor of Lagos State.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima and Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation were also screened on Monday.

Others are former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Felix Nicholas, a pastor, the only female presidential aspirant,Uju Ken-Ohanenye and Ajayi Boroffice, a serving senator.

Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State were also screened on Monday.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023