Yabaji Sani, chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

He was declared the ADP presidential flag bearer at the Special National Convention of the party on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tasiru Abdulrahman, the chairman ADP Electoral Panel, said Mr Sani was chosen by consensus.

He said Mr Sani was chosen after he was screened and confirmed to have met all requirements for the 2023 presidential election.

“Based on the notice we gave out to all the chapters of the party, Sani uploaded all his particulars as a presidential aspirant of the party on the party’s portal.

“And he was screened successfully and the screening committee has submitted its report.

“The committee’s report stated that the aspirant was able to meet the minimum conditions to run as the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“And up till now, there has not been any other submission by anybody else to contest and based on that the convention is now requesting to ratify this very aspirant as the sole candidate running for the party,” he said.

Responding, Mr Sani appreciated the party for giving him the presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

“The consensus is a great favour because if we go into 2023 without anybody to contest for president, our name will not be on the ballot.

“And those who are familiar with the election process at that level will tell you that running for other positions without a presidential candidate is the fastest way to kill a party.

“Because in the national discourse no mention of the name of the party will be made.

“So that is why I believe it is a great favour we have done for our party and ourselves,” he said.

He promised to live up to expectations by upholding the party’s mandate and adhering to its rules in the 2023 poll.

Alex Maiyanga, chairman, Convention Planning Committee, congratulated the presidential candidate for accepting to feature in the 2023 poll.

He said the convention was in line with the party’s constitution, the new Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“The convention is in adherence to Article 19(¡¡¡) of our constitution and after this convention, ADP will be placed in the correct position to take power at all levels of governance come 2023.

“It is a milestone, very important and strategic in the annals of the history of our great party and we have proven to the world that we are people of books, knowledge, wisdom and understanding,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents and the party faithful.

(NAN)

