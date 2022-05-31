The Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two other priests have been freed by their abductors.

The two others are the Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s Chaplain, identified simply as Shitti.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed their release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday.

Asked if they paid any ransom, Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said: “I can only confirm to you that they have been freed this evening. I don’t have the details for now.”

NAN reported the abductors had demanded N100 million as ransom.

The clerics were abductedon Sunday while they were on their way from a programme in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Madu, also confirmed their release.

This was contained in a statement signed by the council secretary, Peter Uba and made available to NAN.

“The Chairman joyfully wishes to announce the release of His Eminence, Dr SCK Uche JP, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria and his entourage from their abductors.

“This was confirmed by the Lay President Methodist Church Nigeria, Sir Ifeanyi Okechukwu.

“The prelate is currently in a church giving praises to God,” the statement said.

The Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Cathedral, Umuahia, Aaron Akabuokwu, described the abduction of the prelate as a sacrilege and national embarrassment.

“It is sacrilegious, an abomination and height of national and international embarrassment.

“It is regrettable that a man of such calibre could be whisked away into the bush all for the sake of money,” Mr Akabuokwu said.

(NAN)

