A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sagir Mai Iyali, has asked the screening committee to disqualify the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, from the presidential race.

Mr Iyali, who claimed to be a member of APC Kano, wrote a petition dated May 17 and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdulahi Adamu.

In the petition, Mr Iyali said the former Lagos State governor lied to the Independent Electoral Commission in his governorship form in 1999, where he claimed to have graduated from the University of Chicago.

Mr Iyali said Mr Tinubu must prove to the party that he indeed graduated from the school.

“From the information contained in prior submissions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr. Tinubu presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976.

“It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20 1999, it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

“The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr. Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents. Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Anmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy,” the letter reads.

He prayed that the aspirant should be disqualified by the committee.

“We therefore urge the screening committee to invoke the powers vested on it by the constitution and guidelines of the party to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from taking part in the APC primary election for the presidential election.”

Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. Hre is one of the 23 presidential aspirants being screened by the John Oyegun-led screening committee at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

He appeared before the screening committee around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

