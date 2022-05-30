The Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Cathedral, Umuahia, Aaron Akabuokwu, says the abduction of the Methodist Prelate Samuel Kanu, is a sacrilege and national embarrassment

The prelate was abducted along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, the prelate’s Chaplain and driver.

They were abducted on Sunday by gunmen operating on the Okigwe/Isuochi axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The clerics were said to be heading for Owerri airport en route Lagos after a Sunday service, when they were attacked and taken away.

The kidnappers have contacted the relations of the victims, and are demanding a N100 million ransom, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Speaking on the development in an interview with reporters in Umuahia on Monday, Mr Akabuokwu said he received the news of the abduction with “rude shock”.

He said: “It is sacrilegious, an abomination and height of national and international embarrassment.

“It is regrettable that a man of such caliber could be whisked away into the bush all for the sake of money.

“Everybody should know that the Methodist Church in Nigeria is mourning.

“We are in a very sad mood because of the ugly incident that happened. It goes to show the moral depravity in this nation. There is no regard for sacredness.

“We are trusting that God will use what has happened to wake our political leaders up to their responsibility”.

Mr Akabuokwu said the incident spelt disaster for the country.

“If such a high profile person can be kidnapped, then there is no hope for the ordinary man,” he said.

The cleric said that Okigwe, Ihube, Lokpanta Cattle Market axis of the expressway had become kidnappers’ den.

He said the church has been praying since Sunday to seek God’s intervention.

“We are confident that God will manifest His power and very soon the victims would regain their freedom,” the presbyter said.

He appealed to the Abia and Imo state governments and security agencies to rise to the occasion and find a lasting solution to the menace.

(NAN)

