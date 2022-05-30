The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former member of the House of Representatives, Marcellinus Nzeribe, wanted for jumping bail and evading trial.

This was contained in a post via EFCC’s verified Facebook page on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported last week Monday the conviction of Mr Nzeribe in absentia by the Federal Court in Abuja on a four-count charge.

Halilu Yusuf, the judge, found the former lawmaker guilty of impersonation, possession of federal government documents and using the same to fraudulently acquire land in the Maitama district of Abuja.

However, on its wanted list banner, the EFCC said Mr Nzeribe, 62, jumped the court bail granted to him and has not been seen since.

“The public is hereby notified that Marcellinus Chkwumaze Nzeribe, is wanted by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission EFCC in a case boarding of forgery of document.

“His last known address is at Block M7, Flat 8, NNPC Housing Estate, Area 11, Garki, Abuja

The Commission also called on the general public to assist in apprehending the former lawmaker.

“Anyone with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its offices or report to the nearest Police Station and other security agencies” he added.

Backstory

In March 2013, the former federal lawmaker was alleged to be in possession of a document containing false pretence with reference number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302, dated June 18, 2003, bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan.

Mr Nzeribe, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, was accused of committing an offence contrary to Section 6, 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at the beginning of the case.

During Mr Nzeribe’s trial, the prosecution called five witnesses, while the defendant testified for himself.

