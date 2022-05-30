Several gunmen, locally called bandits, attacked a Nigeria Customs Service checkpoint in Mil Takwas community, a few kilometres from Katsina town.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attack occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The Customs Service in Katsina State confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident of Magama Jibia area, Shamsu Magama, told this newspaper that the bandits arrived at the checkpoint on motorbikes.

“They came from the forest around Bugaje village and stopped a commercial vehicle going to Jibia. The driver was killed on the spot. After that, they drove their motorcycles towards Mil Takwas,” he said.

Another resident, Audu Alhasan, told PREMIUM TIMES that the customs officers were attacked because “the bandits knew if they go to the village without chasing away the Customs officers, they might repel the attack.”

He said four vehicles belonging to the customs were burnt.

Customs react

The Nigeria Customs Service public relations officer in Katsina State, Isa Danbaba, said only two vehicles belonging to the Service were burnt down.

He also said the officers didn’t “cowardly” run away from the bandits.

“Yes. There was an attack yesterday on a community and our checkpoint was also attacked. Two operational vehicles belonging to the Service and Nigeria Immigration Service and a private car belonging to an officer were burnt,” he said.

Mr Danbaba said 12 officers were at the checkpoint when the bandits attacked.

He said none of the officers was injured or killed during the attack.

Two communities attacked

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that two villages of Zamfarawa and Walawa were attacked by the bandits.

While the number of those killed in Walawa is still unknown, Mr Magama said eight people were killed by the bandits in Zamfarawa village.

He said some women were also abducted in Walawa by the bandits

The police command spokesman in the state, Gambo Isa, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attacks.

Bandits have been attacking communities in the far north, especially in Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States making life difficult for residents of the local communities and even motorists.

The attacks have led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people, displacement of thousands of others while farmers are chased away from their farms and students abducted from schools.

Recently, Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari said the people of the state have suffered immensely due to incessant bandits’ activities.

