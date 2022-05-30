The member representing Kazaure/Roni/Yankwashi/Gwiwa Federal Constituency in Jigawa, Muhammad Gudaji, has accused Governor Muhammad Badaru of planning to sabotage the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election in 2023.

Mr Gudaji was defeated in the APC primary election by Mukhtar Zanna, the local government chairperson for the Kazaure council area.

Mr Zanna got 89 votes, his closest rival Muhammad Zakari got 70 votes while the incumbent, Mr Gudaji, got 26 votes.

Muhammad Alhassan, a retired army officer and former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, got eight votes while Abdullahi Mainasara scored seven votes

Mr Gudaji in a statement said he had earlier written a petition to the National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged injustice done to him and what he claimed was a violation of the Electoral Act in the election of the party’s delegates.

“I thanked almighty Allah for his favour, and I am announcing the injustice done to me by my Governor on delegates congresses which I wrote petitions since and today as he (allegedly) directed the undemocratically elected delegates not to vote for me in the just concluded Hausa drama (Primary Election).

“I called it Hausa drama (The Primary Election) because according to amended electoral act they just do drama which in a near future they will pay for it.

“So am appealing to my supporters here and in Diaspora not feel anything bad because I have 100% support by my people and the governor wants APC to fail in the general elections that is why he intentionally (alledgedly) directed four (4) local government council chairmen (in my constituency) to intimidate unconstitutional delegates not to vote for me, the lawmaker said.

Petition to INEC, APC

The lawmaker said he sent petitions to INEC and the headquarters of the APC. He alleged that there was no Congress or delegate elections in Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa and Yankwashi federal constituency.

He said the majority of the delegates who voted during the primary election were listed by party officials without any delegate congress elections by Kazaure local government council chairman who was among the aspirants and later declared a winner in the election.

“While everyone knows that no primary elections ever take place inside local government Secreteriate in the history of Kazaure Emirate federal constituency, but they conducted the primary election inside the Kazaure local government council secreteriate.

“The election was conducted in the present of four local government council chairmen (from my constituency) and they directed the delegates not to vote for me as plan to them (alledgedly) by Jigawa state governor which is totally unacceptable to the amended electoral act.

“They forget that I buy delegates nomination forms they refused to include my candidates in the congress delegates elections, they just wrote the delegates in the midnight and claims that they do congresses, which I quickly wrote petitions to the congress committee, the INEC and the APC National Chairman.

“I wrote a withdrawal letter from the primary election on 25 May, 2022 but the Yankwashi Local Government Council Chairman and some Roni Local government elders Lawan Tambari and Lawan Ya,u-Roni urged me to take part in the primary elections, they will assist me with their delegates and that is the main reason I accepted to join the primary election.

“I am aware that Jigawa state Governor is witch-hunting me too-much with all the loyalty I always rendered to him,so for this injustice am here to inform all my supporters and lovers that I will follow any procedures to look for my democratic and constitutional right. if they want to defeat me, let them allow the delegates to be elected in accordance with the party constitution which states that they will be elected through party membership and party executives.

“So I called it like drama some of the people are surprised, so wait and see the end of any drama you will understand that is not reality, Mr Gudaji wrote.

