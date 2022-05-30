Women of Ibagwa community in Owukpa district of Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State are not happy as the continued mining activities of coal in their land now threatens their economic sustainability.

They are also worried that their farmlands had been undergoing degradation and are no longer arable for agriculture since mining commenced about 10 years ago in the area just as some buildings in the community are on the verge of collapse.

In fact, the rate of infertility has become alarming in the community, according to the women who have raised concerns about other ill-development caused by coal exploration in their rural setting.

The leader of the Ibagwa women, Veronica Onaji, said their situation has become pathetic and unless relevant authorities wade into the matter urgently to stem the tide, their community may cease to exist.

“Activities of coal mining companies operating in Ibagwa community over a decade now have drastically destroyed our agricultural lands leaving us without any means of livelihood or economic sustainability.

“We are farmers, and the land is where we derive our livelihood. Massive excavation for mining of coal in our community by coal mining companies has laid to waste vast agricultural lands, destroying both existing farms and displacing several indigenes from their ancestral homes.

“Coal particles and dust from mining activities have completely polluted the land and the trenches/coal mine pits have exacerbated the incidences of gully erosion in the community. These mining activities have polluted the water and air in the community leading to harsh weather conditions and growing health challenges.

“Tremors and vibrations from the mines have caused cracks and cultural damages to buildings and property near the mines. We are helpless,” she lamented.

Ms Onaji added that when the women in the community mobilised themselves to protest the mining activities, they were faced with intimidation and coercion from the mining companies.

She said the miners refused to heed their calls to provide potable water for the community, construct access roads, build a community health centre and relocate the community school away from their mining site.

“At the moment, mining activities have stopped in the community but it’s one among many breaks that are usually results of intensive protests by the women. They always come back with force to continue,” Ms Onaji said.

Visit to the community’s farmlands, schools destroyed by mining activities

A visit by our reporter revealed that a large part of the land has been taken over and destroyed by mining activities. Excavation has swallowed up most of the land while coal blasting has left a lot of debris covering a great percentage of the land. The huge mining pits have exacerbated the incidences of erosion in the communities leading to very large gullies on the farmlands while surface runoffs have deposited coal particles and dust on the farmlands and contaminated them rendering the lands useless for farming. Though little patches of land occurring across the landscape are still productive, they are very small in size and cannot support adequate subsistent farming to support families as such cannot be used for any form of commercial size farming to make a living

Owukpa Community Secondary School not spared by the mining activities

At the school, it was not a good sight to behold as evidence showed that mining activities were taking place less than 50 meters from the school. Vibrations from the machines and blasting caused a lot of cracks in the school buildings. From the account of Julie Okoh who was our contact person and guide, three classroom blocks we saw which were destroyed and abandoned were because of the mining activities. The school had to construct two new blocks which are sustaining the school now but before the eviction of the miners, these blocks were also being subjected to tremors and vibrations from the mining activities. The community women narrated how they have asked the company to relocate the school and provide stronger and fortified structures for the school at a site far away from the proximity of the mining activities, but this has not been heeded.

Training Ibagwa community women to Advocacy for intervention

To this end, the National Association of Women in Agriculture supported by the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) through its Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) Nigeria, held a training workshop in Makurdi to build an advocacy capacity for the women which would help them channel their cause to the right sources to find lasting solutions to their issues.

The advocacy training led by Plangsat Dayil, a gender adviser for dPRC and consultant for PAWED, also trained the participants (including the Igbawa women) to increase viability, awareness, and salience of Women Economic Empowerment (WEE).

Ms Dayil explained that the training for advocacy and communication skills for women’s economic collectables would enable the participants to synergize as a group for greater positive action intended to achieve desired results.

“We are training the women in agriculture in Benue. In the past, women work in silos and some of the issues they have they are not able to resolve but coming together as a group, there can be a support for each other and building their capacity.

“They can go as a group to find out how to approach those in authority over their issues. We are able in the training to draw their commitment to the issues that they are having and how to get them solved. Firstly, the women were talking about access to agriculture – access to fertilizer, loans and support facilities – as well as where to sell their produce.

“Then, the women of Igbawa also have issues with access to arable lands. So, something can be done such as the massive clearing of land elsewhere and targeted at leasing out to women to encourage them to continue in agricultural production. These women I see here are enthusiastic and really want to commit themselves to improving their economy and the lots of their families. So, when this access is created for them, it’s not just the families that will improve but the community too will benefit when women are engaged meaningfully,” Ms Dayil explained.

A participant at the workshop and frontline humanitarian activist, Julie Okoh, who led the Igbawa women’s protest to chase out the miners, expressed optimism that the training had widened their horizon on how best to push for their rights.

She said, “This training is important to us because it’s a new approach to advocacy. We used to protest before but this time, the training is helping us to know who and who to speak to concerning our situation. Igbawa has a vast component of coal mine that will last the country for 40 years but there are miners who have been mining in the community since 2014 and nothing has happened for that community.

“The miners, …, started in 2014. They were licenced by the federal government. They have stuck to mining in the area because of the high quality of coal. Owukpa has coal deposit which stretches into the Enugu formation.

“In this advocacy training for women’s economies in Nigeria, Benue is one of the beneficiaries of the programme. For us, it came because we spoke. We are part of the Nigeria Association of Women in Agriculture (NAWIA) because we spoke concern injustice in Igbawa, a coal mining community in Ogbadigbo. The women in that community have been able to speak out.

“The community is not saying no to mining but they are asking for alternative economy to mining to sort good lives for themselves because, in any community where such things are happening, it’s the women and children who suffer the most; no hospital, no roads, no schools, no drinking water; the lands are no longer arable due to the effect of mining.

“So, the women of the community came up and sent the miners away by protest. Now, they know that it’s not only the miners that they should confront but with this training, they know that they can reach out to government to talk about their plights so they can advocate on their behalf.

“Now they have skills to talk with their representatives in government. They have the approach to reach their senator and the governor or his wife as well as anybody that can hear them. For us, this is a plus to NAWIA stepping into the community worries.”

Ms Okoh noted that the activities of mining in the community were so bad as the school was their dumpsite such that, “when exploration is going on, the vibration from the blast shakes the foundation of the school, even when students are in the class, it shakes them.”

“The effect of mining right now in Owukpa is infertility, women not being able to have children while their water is no longer drinkable. There is no government presence in the whole of Owukpa.”

The Advocacy to Benue government Officials

Meanwhile, the women, rising from the workshop, took their advocacy campaign to several corridors of the state government during which they called on the government for intervention to preserve their land as they stressed the need for a state policy to regulate miners’ activities.

The women on the platform of NAWIA and accompanied by dRPC visited the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Land and Survey as well as the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Addressing the heads of the ministry, the Ibagwa women leader, Veronica Onaji, requested the government to formulate a specific policy to regulate mining activities in the state.

She said that the policy among other things should be gender-sensitive and mainstream women and youth participation in decision making on affairs of mining in their communities.

Ms Onaji emphasised that among other things, the government should compel all entities participating in mining in any community to put in place and implement corporate social responsibility to mitigate the impacts of mining while also making indigenes 40 per cent of the mining company workforce.

“Government should empower women in the community to help them engage in alternative business ventures as crop agriculture is currently not an option,” the women leader posited.

Corroborating the Ibagwa women, the NAWIA Chairperson, Margaret Ngizan, said, “We went there to see things for ourselves after the news went viral. It’s true that even the secondary school there is affected because of mining activities.

“So, we are here on advocacy to talk to the mining people to provide an alternative to the villagers. There is no portable water, no roads and the miners are not ready to do something for them. The women need to be empowered with alternative to cater for their families.”

Responding, the agric commissioner, represented by his Director, Agric Science, Thomas Unongo, promised to investigate the findings reported by the women so as to pursue their course in line with the law.

Mr Unongo applauded the women for the organised way they have expressed their grievances, assuring them that after presenting their worries to the ministry’s commissioner, Kester Ikyange, the report will be made available to the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) so that they would visit the area to ascertain things for themselves.

“We will go to that place and if those people are exploiting our land without paying taxes, that too will be addressed. We would ensure they show us the Environmental Impact Assessment/Analysis (EIA) or be dragged to court.

“If you have polluted the entire water of these women, you must provide alternative water. And if their trees or buildings are affected you must make a replacement,” he said.

The director added that the ministry would seek other reports raised about the matter, emphasising that he had been on his present desk for the past six years and never heard about the miners nor did they pass through the ministry.

“We will take the message to the commissioner and something tangible will be done to end the challenge,” Mr Unongo further assured.

On their part, the Permanent Secretary of Lands ministry, Adah Steven, and the Director, Women Affairs in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Dooshima Ageh, appreciated dRPC and other partners and promised to take up the advocacy message to the appropriate authority.

Mr Steven, in his speech, disclosed that they recently had a discussion with top government officials which aligned with the advocacy message and that prompted the state governor to appoint the first Senior Special Adviser on Mineral Resources.

He said he was impressed with dRPC’s activities and promised to ensure that all mining activities are legally registered and ensure corporate social responsibilities are in place. He promised to take up the matter to the commissioner and governor of Benue State for further action, adding that the ministry of Land will visit the Ibagwa community to see the situation for themselves as soon as possible.

Ms Ageh commended the women and dRPC for fighting for their rights as she assured of her ministry’s commitment to ensure justice on the matter.

