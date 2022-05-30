The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, has emerged unopposed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to contest the House of Representatives seat for Dambatta/Makoda Federal Constituency in next year’s National Assembly election.

The assembly’s spokesperson, Uba Abdullahi, in a statement on Monday, said the speaker was elected unopposed at the party’s primaries held at Dambatta Local Government Secretariat.

Announcing the result, the head of the election committee, Aminu Sani, said Mr Chidari got 98 votes.

Mr Sani said the total number of votes cast stood at 105 while seven votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Chidari thanked the party’s delegates from both Dambatta and Makoda council areas as well as the party representatives, for conducting a credible primary election.

He said he appreciated the confidence placed on him and promised to do his best in representing the constituency if elected to the House of Representatives next year.

