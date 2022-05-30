The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the deadline for the registration of candidates for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates.

The deadline which was earlier fixed for Monday, May 30, has now been extended to midnight of Monday June 20, 2022.

Azeez Sani, the head information and public relations division of the examination body, announced the extension in a statement on Monday.

Mr Sani, however, did not give specific reasons for the extension, but insisted that the new deadline will be sacrosanct.

The statement added that the examination is scheduled to commence on June 27, 2022, and end on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The statement reads in parts; “State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.

“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.”

The statement further noted that candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects in the examination.

The school-based candidates are currently taking part in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

