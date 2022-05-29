Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of Anambra’s former Governor Willie Obiano, has won the Anambra North senatorial primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Sunday.

Mrs Obiano defeated Governor Obiano’s former chief of staff, Primus Odili, in a keenly contested primary.

Declaring Mrs Obiano the winner, Ikenna Osuji, the returning officer of the committee which organised the primary, said she scored 152 votes to defeat Mr Odili who had 120 votes.

Two other aspirants, Sam Onwuteaka and Tony Nnacheta, got two votes each.

Mr Osuji described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

Mrs Obiano was in the spotlight a few weeks ago when she publicly fought with Bianca, the widow of the late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, at Charles Soludo’s inauguration as the governor of Anambra State.

The party’s primary for Anambra South senatorial district was inconclusive.

A new date has not been decided.

The APGA primary for the Anambra South District is being contested by Chris Azubogu, Akachukwu Nwamkpo and Ben Nwankwo.

(NAN)

