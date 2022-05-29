A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad, Sunday, shared a video showing how the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency was allegedly rigged.

Mr Ahmad, who was a contestant in the primary, scored only 16 votes against the 109 votes scored by Abdullahi Gaya, the winner of the primary.

Mr Ahmad, who claimed he left the venue of the election with his supporters, whom he alleged were being intimidated by thugs, has petitioned the leadership of the APC.

He has also appealed for the election to be repeated.

He said he was exploring all possible ways including legal to reclaim his mandate allegedly stolen by the winner of the primary election.

“As an aspirant, I left the venue of the primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election,” Mr Ahmad wrote on Facebook.

The video footage showed a man who appeared to be manipulating the votes by voting for multiple people, believed to be delegates, in a queue.

In the background, a voice was heard saying that this was Gaya/ Ajingi/Albasu primary election.

This newspaper could not, however, determine from the video who the beneficiary of the multiple voting among the aspirants is.

