The same week (May 22 – 28) political activities were at their peak, non-state actors did not relent as a total of 75 persons were killed.

The figure this week indicates an increase when compared to the previous week when 20 people were killed.

One of the victims was a military officer, two were police officers while the remaining 72 were civilians.

Of the 12 incidents that took place across five geopolitical zones, one was that of the killing of at least 30 persons in Rann, Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

South-east

Gunmen on Sunday killed no fewer than seven persons in different parts of Anambra State.

Among them was a mother and four of her children at Isulo, Orumba North local government area

The other two took place at Abatete in Idemili North local government area while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North local government area.

North-west

At least 11 people were confirmed dead by residents when bandits attacked the Ruwan Bore community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday.

Local sources said several residents were also wounded by the bandits.

In Katsina, gunmen on Tuesday killed 12 farmers in Gakurdi village of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Three people sustained injuries during the attack.

In neighbouring Kaduna, bandits also killed a newly married groom and abducted his pregnant wife in Jere town, Kagarko Local Government Area.

The bandits also abducted four members of the family of a former commissioner for Poverty Alleviation in Kaduna State, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Jere.

North-east

Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group killed four Fulani herders in Borno state.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-insurgency Expert and Security Analyst disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

In Yobe, a frontline aspirant for Southern Borno senatorial district on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Idris Durkwa on Sunday escaped death when some unknown gunmen ambushed his convoy with his teeming supporters and opened fire along the Maiduguri -Damaturu road, leading to the death of two policemen with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

In Bauchi, one person was confirmed dead and several others injured in a clash between youths in the Yelwa area of the state.

The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed this via a statement issued on Saturday, adding that several houses were also razed.

In Borno, at least 32 people were killed by suspected members of the terrorist group ISWAP while sourcing metals in a deserted community in Dikwa Local Government Area, an official said.

Isah Gusau, the spokesperson for Borno Governo, Babagana Zulum, told reporters on Wednesday the victims were shot at close range last weekend after being captured by the terror group in the Mudu community, about 45 kilometres away from Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

South-west

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Aiye cult group on Sunday night killed another area boy, popularly known as Wale Matasaka in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

Findings revealed that Wale was butchered in front of a popular lounge at Quarry road in the metropolis.

In Ondo, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed a soldier and abducted a Lebanese engineer at Ogbonmo Ijebu-Owo, Owo local government area.

Witnesses said the gunmen also killed the driver of the Lebanese.

North-central

Gunmen on Wednesday night reportedly shot three occupants of a car along Federal College of Education Road in the Otite area of Kogi State, killing two while one narrowly escaped.

Similarly, gunmen also shot one dead early on Thursday morning when they stormed the country home of a board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Isah Ozi, and abducted him.

