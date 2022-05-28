An entrepreneur, Valentine Asuen, on Saturday emerged the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo South District.

Mr Asuen polled 215 votes to defeat former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen at the party primary held in Benin.

Mr Imasuen scored 160 votes, while four votes were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that 379 delegates from seven local government areas took part in the exercise amid tight security.

While Mr Asuen was the former APC youth leader in Edo State, Mr Imasuen served as deputy governor to the botched Governor Osariemen Osunbor’s administration between 2007 and 2008.

Meanwhile, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has clinched his party’s Edo North Senatorial ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Oshiomhole scored 309 votes to pick the APC ticket while his opponent, the incumbent senator, Francis Alimikhena, polled five votes at the party primary election held in Auchi, Edo State, on Saturday.

The party returning officer for the APC primary, Festus Ebia said 317 delegates were accredited out of the 320 expected delegates for the election.

He said three votes were voided.

“Oshiomhole having scored the majority votes of 309 and satisfied the requirement of the election is hereby declared winner,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates and commended the committee for conducting a transparent primary.

The former APC chairman vowed to do his best for the district if elected senator.

“If God gives us victory in the main election, I will ensure that the voice of Edo North will be loud and clear the same way I did as governor of the state.

“My promise, if given the mandate at the Senate, I will work with other senators to ensure that the senate functions in a manner that will reflect the will and aspiration of Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole urged Senator Alimikhena to find the courage to accept the outcome of the election in good faith, the same way his opponent accepted him in 2015 and 2019 when he emerged as the party’s candidate.

(NAN)

