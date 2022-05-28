Victor Umeh, former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Mr Umeh lost the APGA Senatorial ticket for Anambra Central to Dozie Nwankwo, member representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The primary was conducted in Awka.

Announcing the result of the election, Elizabeth Nwokeocha, the returning officer, said Mr Nwankwo won the election with a total of 162 votes ahead of Mr Umeh who had 151 votes.

Another contestant, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, an aide to former governor Willie Obiano scored 10 votes in the primary.

Mr Dozie will contest the seat against the incumbent senator, Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Umeh contested the Anambra Senate seat in 2015 soon after handing over as national Chairman of APGA, but lost to Mrs Ekwunife whom he displaced in 2017 through the court and served out the tenure.

Mr Umeh also contested the seat in 2019, but lost to Mrs Ekwunife.

Mr Nwankwo, in his reaction, thanked the APGA delegates in Anambra Central for handing him the party’s ticket. He promised to make them proud in the general election.

He said he would continue his “quality representation” which he had been providing for Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency and to expand it to Anambra Central if he wins in the general election.

Mr Umeh congratulated Mr Dozie, saying it was the will of the people.

(NAN)

