Another presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has withdrawn from the party’s presidential primary election, endorsing Nyesom Wike as his preferred choice.

Mr Wike, the governor of Rivers State, is among the presidential aspirants who obtained and submitted the party’s presidential nomination form.

Daily Trust reported that Mr Anakwenze took the decision to withdraw from the race because the party failed to stand by its zoning policy.

“I am therefore constrained to withdraw from the race in full support of Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State,” he said

Mr Anakwenze is one of the 15 aspirants cleared by the party’s screening committee to contest for the position.

“I have consulted widely with my people, elders and followers across the country and in the diaspora to arrive at this unpleasant decision to pull out of the race. I felt if you change the rules in the middle of the game, no decent competitor would stand a chance to compete fairly,” he said.

He said attempts to work with the Igbo Aspirants of South East Zone to forge a consensus for the emergence of the party’s flag bearer could not be achieved.

“My interest was to bring quality leadership to the country, foster unity and restore the hope of young people and the women as have shown in my campaign manifesto.

“My decision to run for the office of the President with the great support of Nigerians in the diaspora was to bring in quality leadership that has eluded us as a nation for decades now, but this has been dashed,” he added.

“Many things have happened in the last few weeks that showed certain persons don’t stand a chance to compete favorably; so it is on this premise that I, painfully withdraw from the contest today 28th May, 2022 in full support of a Southern candidate which is largely the wishes of Igbo Elders, the Diasporas and the voice of the people,” he said

The ongoing convention is expected to produce the next flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

