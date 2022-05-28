The anti-corruption agency, EFCC, has explained the reason its operatives are present at the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
PREMIUM TIMES had reported the presence of the EFCC officials at the PDP convention currently holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the EFCC, confirmed the situation to PREMIUM TIMES when contacted for comments.
“Yes, we have officers present at the convention,” Mr Uwujaren said. “We are there to observe the activities of the PDP presidential primaries.”
Asked about the number of officials deployed to the convention venue, Mr Uwujaren said, “I do not have such a number with me.”
The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had vowed to monitor campaign finances including the legitimacy of funds used to purchase political parties’ nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The PDP is expected to, at the convention, elect its presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.
The major contenders for the ticket are Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, as well as former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
