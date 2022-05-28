The chairman of the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee, David Mark, has described the convention as a call to salvage Nigeria and offer solutions to its present challenges.

Mr Mark, a former president of the Senate, said this in his remarks at the opening of the 2022 PDP National Convention on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the country is currently faced with challenges, including an over three months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), insecurity, unemployment and poverty.

He said that history beckoned on PDP to rescue the nation.

“Today’s convention is beyond the ordinary, it is a call to salvage Nigeria from the brinks. Nigeria has had chequered socio-economic and political problems but never has it descended so low.

“The 2023 election is not a contest between the PDP and other political parties, it will be a moment of historic decision of all Nigerians to right the wrongs at the moment and faith in the PDP as the vehicle to redeem the situation and give them a chance to live again.

“No wonder, our logo, the umbrella, is a veritable shade and shield for Nigerians and Nigeria as an entity.

“It is therefore a call to patriotic national service, for all of us; delegates to make the wise decision which will ultimately save Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Mark, who described all the PDP presidential aspirants as persons of proven integrity, promised that the exercise would be free, fair and transparent.

“I repeat, this exercise will be transparent, credible, fair and just to all.

“Whoever emerges from this convention will be the choice of the party and will ultimately win the presidential election for the PDP in 2023 by the grace of God,” Mr Mark said.

Spirit of sportsmanship

The former lawmaker urged all aspirants to approach the exercise with the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said, “We must remember that the party is our bond. We are known for due process, peace and unity.

“These, we must not compromise at today’s convention.”

Mr Mark urged all the delegates and party faithful to cooperate with the party to ensure a smooth and successful exercise, saying “we must rescue Nigeria, the time is now.”

The chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jubrin, also called for the cooperation of all aspirants and delegates to ensure that the convention is peaceful and successful.

Mr Jubrin said it was also important for the PDP to continue to wax stronger in rescuing and developing the nation. (NAN)

