The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially begun its 2023 National Convention to elect a presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention started at 6.02 p.m. with the National Anthem.
Seven hundred and seventy-four delegates are expected to vote in the convention to elect a candidate from 13 aspirants.
The aspirants include Govenors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Gabriel of Akwa-Ibom, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.
They also include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim; and former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.
READ ALSO: 2023: PDP ready for National Convention – Mark
The rest are a former Speaker of Abia, Chikwendu Kalu; a former Deputy Speaker of Abia, Cosmos Ndekwe; the only female aspirant, Oliva Tariela; the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Ohuabunwa.
NAN reports that former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, and a financial expert, Mohammed Hayatudeen-Hayatu-Deen, earlier resigned from the race in the last 24 hours.
Mr Obi has since resigned his membership of the party.
(NAN)
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know