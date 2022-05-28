The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially begun its 2023 National Convention to elect a presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention started at 6.02 p.m. with the National Anthem.

Seven hundred and seventy-four delegates are expected to vote in the convention to elect a candidate from 13 aspirants.

The aspirants include Govenors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Gabriel of Akwa-Ibom, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

They also include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim; and former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

The rest are a former Speaker of Abia, Chikwendu Kalu; a former Deputy Speaker of Abia, Cosmos Ndekwe; the only female aspirant, Oliva Tariela; the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Ohuabunwa.

NAN reports that former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, and a financial expert, Mohammed Hayatudeen-Hayatu-Deen, earlier resigned from the race in the last 24 hours.

Mr Obi has since resigned his membership of the party.

(NAN)

