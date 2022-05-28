The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accredited all 774 delegates from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to vote in the presidential primary election holding on Saturday.

The member representing Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency of Kogi State, Tajudeen Yusuf, said in an interview on Channels TV crew at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

“Total number of delegates at the PDP primaries are 774, this includes those from FCT,” he said. “We had only this number and they have all been accredited.”

He stated that the PDP was complying strictly with section 84(3) of the Electoral Act on elected delegates.

Mr Yusuf defeated the former Dino Melaye at the just concluded primary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.

Under tight security at the venue, presidential aspirants arrived at the venue and the programme commenced with the National anthem and opening prayers.

Seventeen aspirants purchased the party’s nomination form at N40 million. However, two candidates, Cosmas Ndukwe, a former lawmaker, and Nwachukwu Anakwenze, a US-based medical doctor, were disqualified.

A top contender and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, resigned his membership of the party on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Mohammed Hayatudeen, pulled out of the race, citing monetisation of the process.

The aspirants have since been meeting state delegates, governors and other leaders across the country, seeking support to win the primaries.

