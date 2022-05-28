Popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned party delegates to desist from collecting bribes to choose their party representatives.

Mr Gumi, in a statement, also warned that “any tribal or sectional chauvinist or bigot even if he can bribe his way to power would find Nigeria uncontrollable and overwhelming for him to deal with and the end result is that we will all collectively suffer.”

He said the meager amount delegates are bribed with cannot save them from insecurity and instability that will ensue when such mediocrity steals power.

He advised the delegates to be reasonable in their choice of the leaders and not be blinded by a few coins that are tossed at them.

He said the national interest should override their personal greed and interest. You should vote for electable personalities that have the experience of governance, not novices or ambitious reckless politicians that are only dreaming of riding presidential planes.

Below is the full statement from Mr Gumi:

Dear delegates!

Let me start by saying you are the most important Nigerians today if you don’t know. All of you have a mosaic of interest, some conflicting and some overlapping. However, the most important interest you have to protect is the national public interest.

Nigeria is passing through another trying period of the magnitude of the political tribulations that led to the civil war in the late 60s which consumed millions of gullible innocent lives.

Nigeria today has a near-total collapse of a respected unifying leadership. This is a time bomb. Any small trigger can start a whirlwind of fire that can engulf everybody.

If you are not killed by the ‘stranger’ you would be lynched by your people for being sane and refusing to justify the mayhem. And there is nobody out there that can pacify these rogues except stronger firepower.

All the arms of conflicts and agitations the nation is facing in virtually all corners of the nation have a common denominator which is the break of respected unifying leadership.

The youth were left semi-educated, neglected, poor, and hopeless. These are the foot soldiers of civil strife and violence.

Leadership loses respect for many reasons. When the methods of their ascension to power are dubious and not transparent. This is particularly of interest to you, delegates.

If you relegate on your national duty of choosing those that people would like and respect because of your interests or the interest of your godfathers or because of regional, tribal or religious biases, the respect for leaders vanishes in thin air.

The person you vote for must have the semblance of national appeal and acceptability. Any bigot or too sectional and polarizing figure you would select will woefully fail to win the general election because the nation is already inflamed and polarised.

Religious extremists who want to exploit their religious biases on others or who are actively involved in their sectarian activities while in government are poor choices that cannot be electable to the general populace who is looking for fair playing individuals that will deal with equity and justice for all and sundry.

Any tribal or sectional chauvinist or bigot even if he can bribe his way to power would find Nigeria uncontrollable and overwhelming for him to deal with and the end result is that we will all collectively suffer. The meager amount you collect as a delegate cannot save you from the insecurity and instability that will ensue when such mediocrity steals power.

Be reasonable in your choice of the leaders and don’t be blinded by a few coins that are tossed at you. The national interest should override your personal greed and interest. You should vote for electable personalities that have the experience of governance, not novices or ambitious reckless politicians that are only dreaming of riding presidential planes.

We have confidence in you, you will vote wisely and rightly.

May Allah heal our nation from all its social and economic maladies. Amin

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023