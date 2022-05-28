Dozens of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials arrived at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) special national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

It is unclear if the officials are there to arrest anyone or to monitor exchange of money between aspirants and delegates.

The anti-graft agency’s officials who were seen wearing red armless jackets with EFCC crested at the back, were seen positioned strategically at the convention venue.

About 811 delegates elected from across the country are expected to vote at the convention where they will pick from a list of 13 aspirants in the race.

They are Tariela Oliver, the only female among them; Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and investment banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Others are two former senate presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; and a publisher, Dele Momodu. Also in the race are a pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa; Charles Ugwu and Chikwendu Kalu.

The aspirants are from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, reflecting the party’s decision to jettison zoning and throw the primary open.

Party delegates, officials, journalists and other accredited participants have converged on the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the primary.

The presence of the EFCC officials was noticed as notable presidential aspirants of the PDP arrived at the convention venue.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023