The Police in Rivers have confirmed the death of 31 persons in a stampede during an outreach programme organised by a new generation church, Kings Assembly, on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

Ms Iringe-Kok told NAN that the church, located in GRA in Rivers capital, had invited members of the public to an event where it would share some gifts, including foodstuffs.

She said the event was held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, a bigger facility to accommodate the anticipated crowd, including the underprivileged.

The police spokesperson said the stampede occurred when the people who had gathered struggled to force their way into the arena, resulting in the death of the 31 persons. (NAN)

