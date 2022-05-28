A former Minister of Aviation and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka, has given reason for not attending the party’s convention in Abuja.

Mr Chidoka, who had bought form to contest as a national delegate to the convention, cited shady and corrupt electoral processes for his decision.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the former minister said this was the first time in many years he would be watching the party’s convention from home even though he was a member of the electoral sub-committee of this year’s event.

“On May 10th a National Delegate Congress Committee chaired by Prof Kingsley Chimsorom Chilaka of Nnamdi Azikiwe University went to Anambra to conduct the congress and did not conduct any congress in Idemili North LGA where I had bought form to contest as a National Delegate,” he said in a statement.

“Strangely the committee submitted a report and fake result for Idemili North LGA with the name of someone that did not purchase the form for the congress. It is time we look into the role of Academics in the corruption in our electoral process. I will follow up on that soon.

“INEC’s report clearly stated that they did not observe any election in Idemili North LGA as they were at the venue till 7 pm. I submitted a petition to the Party with a certified copy of the INEC report. I requested the Party to reschedule and conduct the congress in line with the party rules and Electoral Act.”

Mr Chidoka said he waited till Thursday for the party leadership to intervene to no avail.

“I waited till yesterday Friday 27th May for the Party NWC to sit on the petition to no avail instead the Party went ahead and published the name from the fake result as National Delegate.

“As a loyal Party member who has remained a dedicated and prominent voice of the Party since the Party went into opposition, I have elected to stay away from the convention and will not pursue a legal redress against the party that I have given so much at grave personal risk and cost,” he said.

The former minister however said he wished the party a successful convention.

