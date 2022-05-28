The Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has been declared the winner of the Ogun West Senatorial district primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The primaries were conducted in Ilaro, Yewa south local government area of Ogun State on Saturday.

Mr Adeola, popularly called Yayi, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who got zero votes.

He was declared the winner by the electoral panel led by Dapo Odukoya.

Also, Shuaibu Salisu, the Chief of staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, emerged in Ogun Central.

Mr Adeola defeated the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, for the Ogun West ticket.

Mr Shuaibu got the ticket for Ogun Central after Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor and senator for the district, declared his intention to run for president.

Ogun East

In Ogun East, the incumbent senator stepped down leaving the former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, as the only senatorial aspirant.

As of the time of filing this report, counting was still ongoing at Itoro hall, Ijebu Ode, in Ogun east.

Ogun West

The primaries, conducted by APC Senatorial electoral committee led by Dapo Odukoya, accredited 294 delegates.

Mr Adeola won at the primaries held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

The Lagos West senator recently relocated to the state and joined the Ogun West Senate race, with a movement tagged “West2West Agenda.”

Mr Odebiyi, an ally of Mr Amosun, arrived at the venue of the primary around 12:48 p.m. with some of his supporters.

Speaking with journalists, he said he remains the only aspirant in the primaries.

He described his Lagos West counterpart as a “visitor” in the exercise.

He noted that each of the two other aspirants, Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Isiaka, had stepped down about 24 hours ago to take up House of Representatives tickets.

“I am extremely delighted that finally, we are having an opportunity to handle our primaries and, more importantly, I am also excited for the people of Ogun West,” said Mr Odebiyi.

“For me, I don’t even think I have an opposition at this point in time. I am the only candidate for Ogun West.

“My two other brothers – Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka – who came out from Ogun West had accepted for House of Rep slots.

“As far as I am concerned, I am the only candidate from Ogun West.

“Yes, we do have a visitor (Yayi) who is with us. We would accommodate him and listen to his view and at the end of the day, I believe I am going to triumph. “

Ogun Central

Mr Salisu polled 301 out of 370 votes defeating, Faniyi Hamzat, who scored 62; former senator, Gbenga Obadara, polled two votes; Olatorera Majekodunmi also scored two; and Biodun Sanyaolu scored zero.

The exercise was conducted under a panel led by the state Special Adviser to the governor on public communications, Remmy Hassan.

