The Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has been declared the winner of the Ogun West Senatorial district primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The primaries was conducted in Ilaro, Yewa south local government area of Ogun State on Saturday.

Mr Adeola, popularly called Yayi, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who got zero votes.

He was declared the winner by the electoral panel led by Dapo Odukoya.

This is coming amidst a motion on notice challenging Yayi, who is a serving Senator from Lagos State, from participating in the Ogun State primaries.

The motion was filed by three residents of the state, Adeniyi Tajudeen, Olajumoke Ibrahim, and Muideen Akintade.

Details later..

