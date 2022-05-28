There is tight security within and outside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the presence of security officers including police, as well as the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp and State Security Service (SSS) at different locations around the stadium.

Accredited delegates, journalists, party officials, and participants at the convention were screened at different points, starting from the entry gate to the entrance of the velodrome of the stadium.

Security vehicles were also stationed at strategic locations within the premises to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

NAN also reports the presence of medical teams attending to participants of the convention in need of medical attention.

Access to the stadium is strictly restricted to only participants with tags. VIPs and essential vehicles are allowed into the stadium.

As of the time of filing this report, some state delegates were already seated at the venue of the convention.

Also observed are the 25 voting cubicles, and 14 ballots boxes already set up at the venue.(NAN)

