Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has withdrawn from Saturday’s Senatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Ohakim announced his withdrawal in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and the state chairman of the party, on Friday.

“It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“This decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after due consultations with my family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days,” Mr Ohakim said.

The former governor, however, assured the leadership of the APC of his commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future.

He equally thanked the party leadership for giving him support and encouragement, while he was still in the race.

Mr Ohakim said in the letter that he was committed to the interest of the district and the well-being of the constituents.

“May I also express my profound gratitude to all those, within and outside the zone, who believed in the project, and gave me both moral and material support, and plead and hope that they will take this decision in love and in faith,” the former governor said.

He said the decision to withdraw was “purely for personal reasons.”

Mr Ohakim served as a Governor of Imo State between 2007 and 2012 under the platform of the now defunct Peoples Progressive Party (PPA).

He later returned to the PDP in 2009.

In 2021, about 21 years after he left office as the state governor, he defected to the APC.

He had said his decision to join the APC was to support the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma “to uplift the fortunes of the state and meet the desires of the people.”

Mr Uzodinma became the state governor, in January 2020, after a Supreme court judgement declared him winner of 2019 governorship election and nullified the election of Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Emeka Ihedioha.

Governor Uzodinma is a member of the APC.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023