Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Muhammad Kazaure, on Saturday, failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the House of Representative seat for Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency, in Jigawa State.
Mr Kazaure is having a running battle with the state’s governor, Muhammad Badaru as well as the local chapter of his party, the All Progressives Congress. He was defeated by a Mukhtar Zanna, the local government chairperson for the Kazaure council area.
Mr Zanna got 89 votes, his closest rival Muhammad Zakari got 70 votes while the incumbent Mr Kazaure got 26 votes. Muhammad Alhassan, a retired army officer and former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state got eight votes while Abdullahi Mainasara scored seven votes
Magaji Da’u-Aliyu is a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency.
Mr Da’u Aliyu is believed to be at loggerheads with the governor but against all odds, he polled 87 votes to floor his closest rival Nasidi Ali who scored 13 votes.
The election for Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive.
Below is the full list of aspirants that emerged victorious
1. Hon Makki Abubakar Elleman
Malam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency
2. Engr. Magaji Da’u Aliyu
Buji/Birnin kudu Federal Constituency
3. Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi Kemba
Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency
4. Hon. Yusuf Sa’idu Miga
Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency
5. Hon. Abubakar Hassan fulata
Birniwa/Guri/ Kiri – Kasamma Federal Constituency
6. Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency- Inconclusive
7. Hon. Isah Idris Gwaram
Gwaram Federal Constituency
8. Hon. Sa’ad Wada Taura
Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency
9. Hon. Aminu Kanta Babura
Babura/ Garki Federal Constituency
10. Hon. Nazifi Sani
Gumel/ Maigatari/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar Federal Constituency
11. Hon. Muktar Muhammed Zanna
Kazaure/Yankwashi/Gwiwa/Roni Federal Constituency
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know