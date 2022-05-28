Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Muhammad Kazaure, on Saturday, failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the House of Representative seat for Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency, in Jigawa State.

Mr Kazaure is having a running battle with the state’s governor, Muhammad Badaru as well as the local chapter of his party, the All Progressives Congress. He was defeated by a Mukhtar Zanna, the local government chairperson for the Kazaure council area.

Mr Zanna got 89 votes, his closest rival Muhammad Zakari got 70 votes while the incumbent Mr Kazaure got 26 votes. Muhammad Alhassan, a retired army officer and former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state got eight votes while Abdullahi Mainasara scored seven votes

Magaji Da’u-Aliyu is a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency.

Mr Da’u Aliyu is believed to be at loggerheads with the governor but against all odds, he polled 87 votes to floor his closest rival Nasidi Ali who scored 13 votes.

The election for Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive.

Below is the full list of aspirants that emerged victorious

1. Hon Makki Abubakar Elleman

Malam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency

2. Engr. Magaji Da’u Aliyu

Buji/Birnin kudu Federal Constituency

3. Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi Kemba

Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency

4. Hon. Yusuf Sa’idu Miga

Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency

5. Hon. Abubakar Hassan fulata

Birniwa/Guri/ Kiri – Kasamma Federal Constituency

6. Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency- Inconclusive

7. Hon. Isah Idris Gwaram

Gwaram Federal Constituency

8. Hon. Sa’ad Wada Taura

Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency

9. Hon. Aminu Kanta Babura

Babura/ Garki Federal Constituency

10. Hon. Nazifi Sani

Gumel/ Maigatari/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar Federal Constituency

11. Hon. Muktar Muhammed Zanna

Kazaure/Yankwashi/Gwiwa/Roni Federal Constituency

