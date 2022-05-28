Eight incumbent House of Representatives members from Katsina State, including Fatuhu Muhammadu, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, have failed in their bids to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 election.

Fatuhu Muhammad, a son of one of Mr Buhari’s elder sisters, who is the incumbent representative of Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives lost to Aminu Jamo, an aspirant.

Mr Jamo got 117 while Mr Muhammadu got 30 votes, according to the result announced by Bala Zango, the constituency returning officer.

The deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki, also wrestled away the ticket from incumbent Murtala Isa in the contest for who to represent the party in Faskari/Sabuwa/Dandume constituency. He scored 96 votes to Mr Isa’s five.

In Katsina central constituency, the immediate former commissioner of sports and social development, Sani Danlami, defeated the incumbent representative of the constituency, Salisu Isansi.

Mr Danlami had lost his position as the representative of the constituency in the House of Representatives to Mr Isansi in 2019.

Mr Danlami scored 51 votes while Mr Isansi got 7 votes. Two votes were invalid.

For Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci, incumbent Hamza Dalhatu also lost to Usman Banye. Mr Banye scored 77 votes while Mr Dalhatu got 56 votes.

Ahmed Yusuf defeated Ashiru Mani with 56 votes to 54 votes to stop Mr Mani from returning to the House of Representatives in the Mani/Bindawa constituency primary.

In Safana/Danmusa/Batsari constituency, the immediate former special duties commissioner, Abdulkadir Zakka,defeated the incumbent Ahmed Dayyabu to get the party’s ticket

Aminu Balele, former special adviser on sports development and Chairman, Katsina United defeated incumbent Armayau Kado with 97 votes to 8 votes to get the ticket for Kurfi/Dustin Ma constituency.

Abdullahi Aliyu defeated the incumbent to represent Musawa/Matazu constituency. He got all the 105 votes cast.

The returnees

It has not been all gloom for members seeking re-election however as lawmakers like Mansur Ali (Mashi/Dutsi), Abubakar Yahaya (Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa), Abubakar Sada – Soli (Kaita/Jibia), Aminu Tukur (Bakori/Danja) where all successful in their bids to represent the party in next year election.

