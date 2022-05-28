Nigeria’s major political parties are set to choose their flag-bearers for the 2023 presidential election.

As delegates and members of the APC and PDP converge this weekend in Abuja, the nation’s capital city will experience an uptick in activities and traffic.

Party delegates have already arrived the FCT from the 36 states of the country to partake in the various party primaries, majorly for the APC and PDP. Most hotels in town are fully booked while others have the best of their rooms taken.

As both parties go to the primaries this weekend, these are what Abuja residents should expect as they go about their daily businesses:

Saturday: PDP primaries holds at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium is located along the Airport Road leading to Lugbe, around city gate.

Typical of such events, it is expected that adjoining routes to and from the stadium will be heavily congested or entirely cut off.

Persons living in Lugbe or Airport Road who wish to come to town between Saturday and Sunday may want to consider an early takeoff from their residences. The same will apply to travellers visiting the city over the weekend.

Also people going to Garki Area 1 from Airport Road will also need to leave their homes earlier than usual.

Travellers who have to catch a flight out of Abuja on Saturday or Sunday, may consider an accommodation close to the airport or leaving for the airport earlier than they usually would.

In March when Nigeria played against Ghana at the same venue, cars could hardly make through that route owing to heavy traffic. We expect a similar situation on Saturday and part of Sunday.

The situation for the weekend will be further complicated by the growing fuel queues returning to town.

Both parties will be hold their primaries about the same dates: while PDP will hold hers May 28 and 29, the ruling APC’s will take May 29 and 30.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the Federal Road Safety Corps for comments as at press time. The road use agency has not issued any advisory as well.

Sunday: APC primaries begins at Eagles Square, city centre

The Eagle Square is located in the city centre, popular for its use for national events. Usually, when events are held at the square, adjoining roads are blocked from public use with other road users having to find alternative routes.

Commuters from Mararaba, Nyanya, Karu, Nasarawa axis will encounter perhaps a moving traffic around Finance, Bullet and NNPC towers owing to the various diversions in search of better routes.

Abuja’s Central Business District where the Eagles Square is located will definitely witness congestion and angry commuters and drivers alike.

Churchgate and some parts of Garki district will also see a bit of this congestion as drivers try to manoeuvre their way out of gridlocks in certain areas.

This will spill into Monday as the primaries are not expected to end until a few hours into Monday.

Despite what is looking like a hectic period, taxi drivers are perhaps smiling and preparing for what would likely be a great business weekend in recent times- transportation fare may increase as well because of the congestion. Food sellers will do well too.

