A female senator, Aishatu Ahmad, popularly known as Binani, has picked the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Gambo Lawal, who disclosed this at the end of the primary election on Friday in Yola, the state capital, said Mrs Ahmad got 430 votes to pick the ticket.

She defeated a former governor of the state, Mohammed Bindow, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, to clinch the ticket.

Mr Lawal said the total votes cast were 1,011 out of which 975 were valid votes and 36 invalid.

He said Mr Ribadu polled 288 votes, Mr Bindow 103 votes, and Mr Namdas 94 votes and Wafarninyi Theman 21 votes.

“With the power conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of this election, I hereby declare Aishatu Ahmad Binani as the winner of the election.

“She is the official candidate of APC for the governorship election,” Mr Lawal said.

ALSO READ: Aishatu Binani wins APC Adamawa governorship primary

He said the exercise was successful and transparent.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Ahmad who is representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her.

She called on other aspirants to work together for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections in the state and federal levels.

“I call on all of us to ensure the victory of our party and to have a government of our own,” she said.

Mrs Ahmad also commended the electoral panel for the transparent election and confidence reposed in them.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023