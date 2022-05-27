The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasir Gawuna, on Friday, was elected the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Mr Gawuna, who scored 2,289 votes, defeated Sha’aban Sharada, his only challenger, who managed to score only 30 votes.
The head of the election committee, Tijjani Yahaya, while declaring Mr Gawuna the winner of the contest, congratulated the winner, and party delegates on a successful primary.
“I Sen.Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Chairman of Kano APC Governorship Primary Election Committee on behalf of the National working committee of our party hereby announced that result for this election have been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.
“He is therefore the standard flag bearer of the APC in the Gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State he said”.
However, Mr Sharada had complained about the election before the commencement of voting. He alleged in a letter to the national headquarters of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it was designed to favour his opponent.
The winner of the exercise, Mr Gawuna is yet to speak on the election.
Details shortly …….
