President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Summit would focus on security.

According to an earlier statement by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the three-day summit, which will hold from May 26 to 28, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Mr Shehu said the African leaders would look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiralling effects on human rights and economies.

He further stated that the Nigerian leader would join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in the adoption of the Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

”On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

”President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo,” he added.

According to the presidential aide, Aisha Buhari, who is the President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The president will also be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Gen Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Others on the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

(NAN)

