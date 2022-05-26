Armed thugs on Thursday disrupted the All Progressives Party (APC) primary election for the House of Assembly at Alimosho constituency 1 at about 4:50 p.m.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue of the election at Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA) reports that the thugs who were supporters of politicians clashed.

They used dangerous weapons including guns, cutlasses, knifes and bottles, to fight and chase people away.

Delegates, party faithful, electoral officers, security personnel were whisked out of the election premises following the outbreak of the violence which marred the election process.

The election, which was initially scheduled to hold at Abesan mini stadium, Abesan Estate, Ipaja, was moved to Mosan-Okunola LCDA where the violence broke out.

The hoodlums, who took to the major road firing gun shots, disrupted vehicular and pedestrian movement, while shops and residentials around the area locked up immediately.

Unconfirmed reports by some party faithful, who also scampered for safety, revealed that the election which was scheduled for 2 p.m, had not held before it was disrupted by the thugs.

A team of the Nigerian Police Force, OP-Mesa, arrived the venue at about 5:10 p.m. to calm the situation and beef up security.

The team, however, left the area, about 15 minutes after they arrived when the situation became more tense.

Efforts to speak with some of the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp were unsuccessful.

Many of them were also seen escaping the crisis vicinity and changing from their uniforms to casual wears.

(NAN)

