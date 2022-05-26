The Appeal Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to receive appeals from House of Representatives aspirants has disqualified four of the aspirants.

The Committee chaired by Chinedu Okwokwo, in a report submitted to the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, disqualified Sunday Oche (Benue State), Pascal Obi (Imo State), Archibong Joseph (Cross River) and Efiong Edumoh (Akwa-Ibom).

The screening committee had screened all National Assembly and governorship aspirants on May 14-15, while the three-member appeal committee considered petitions against some of them.

According to the report obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the appeal committee received petitions against 65 aspirants, while four were disqualified.

Mr Oche disqualified due to an ongoing criminal trial

Mr Oche seeks to Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State

The committee stated that Mr Oche failed to disclose an ongoing case of forgery against him at Bwari Magistrate Court.

According to the committee, Mr Oche risks 14 years imprisonment if convicted by the court. It said all attempts to get Mr Oche to clarify himself failed.

“Mr Oche Sunday Oche’s failure to disclose the pending criminal trial against him while filing his nomination form is a fraudulent act and a total failure of an integrity test expected of any leader seeking to lead the party at any level. Worst still, it is an unpardonable breach of the party’s guidelines and instructions which is capable of negatively affecting the party’s victory in the forthcoming election.

“That the ongoing criminal trial against Mr Oche Sunday Oche is one capable of securing him a fourteen-year imprisonment if found guilty and the party cannot be seen to be taking such a costly risk.”

Pascal Obi disqualified for being a member of PDP

Mr Obi currently represents Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State. He was elected on the platform of Action Alliance.

In 2020, Mr Obi defected to APC after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeke Ihedioha as governor of the state. The defection was witnessed by Henry Nwosu, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law.

According to the report, three petitions were submitted against Mr Obi. Ijeomah Arodiagbu, Bethel Orji and Emeka Okpara all submitted petitions against him, stating that he was screened by the PDP Screening Committee and cleared to run for the House of Representatives.

The Committee stated that Mr Pascal did not respond to all the allegations levelled against him.

The panel, therefore, resolved that since an individual cannot be a member of two parties at the same time, he should be disqualified.

Archibong Joseph disqualified for using his brother’s WAEC certificate

The committee received a petition from Bassey Joseph, an elder brother to an aspirant. According to the report, Mr Joseph accused his brother of using his WAEC certificate without his permission.

“Aspirant Joseph Bassey is in breach of article (1) of the All Progressives Guidelines for nomination of candidates for the 2023 General election and section 65 of the 1999 constitution,” the committee stated.

Efiong Robinson Edumoh disqualified for discrepancies in identity.

Mr Edumoh was also disqualified by the committee due to discrepancies in his document.

Mr Edumoh was said to have filled ‘Edumoh, Robinson Effiong’ in the expression of interest and the nomination forms, whereas, the name appearing on his voter’s card reads ‘Abianga, Robinson Effiong’.

The primary election for House of Representatives aspirants will hold on Thursday.

