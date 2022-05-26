A presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has announced his withdrawal from the race.

Mr Ajadi, an entrepreneur, told journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, that he is withdrawing from the race to support the former Kano State governor and presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said he is aiming to become Mr Kwankwanso’s running mate.

”Ladies and gentlemen, I Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, having considered many things, and in the interest of our great party and beloved country, today, relinquish my presidential ambition, to support the presidential candidacy of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate,” he said.

“Senator Kwankwanso is a great Nigerian, an accomplished politician and administrator who will lift this country.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, Mr Ajadi said nothing is working.

“Nigeria is a country that God Himself has blessed, but look around you today, you will agree with me that things are not working well.

“There is insecurity in the country, despite the fact that there is an elected government, with the police, the Army, the Navy and the Air force

“Our children finish school and there are no jobs. Is it a wonder that there is crime everywhere? Roads are in terrible condition. There is no public water supply, no electricity and all the necessities of life. But we have a government. We have billions of Naira in cash and assets. I now ask, What is the missing link?

“Distinguished Nigerians, the missing link is selfless.”

