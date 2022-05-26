Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.

The Chairman of the governorship primary committee, Danjuma Dabo, announced Mr Yahaya’s victory at the Gombe International Hotel, the venue of the election.

He said the governor emerged unopposed being the only aspirant that purchased the nomination form and was screened by the party.

Mr Dabo said that 563 delegates out of the 570 accredited for the exercise, affirmed the nomination through a voice vote.

With his victory, Mr Yahaya, who was elected governor in 2015, will now fly the ticket of the APC in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He will slug it out with Jibril Barde, who, on Wednesday, emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other candidates to be fielded by the various political parties.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Yahaya thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag-bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

He called on party stakeholders to work together to deliver the state to the APC in the 2023 elections, adding that: “our performance will speak for us; so there is no shaking.”

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the party, for “standing firm and for providing good leadership in Nigeria in this hard time that there is indeed a global challenge.”

Mr Yahaya also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce results that have convinced the people of Gombe State.

He assured that the confidence reposed in him through the affirmation would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

