Two gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adekunle Akinlade and Biyi Otegbeye, have faulted the delegates’ list and the appointment of the gubernatorial primary chairman, Wale Ohu.

The aspirants said they were not included in the selection of delegates who will vote at the primaries.

They said although they paid a stipulated amount for delegates’ form, the primaries electoral panel headed by Mr Ohu denied them the forms.

Both aspirants recalled that Mr Ohu supervised the controversial wards, local governments, and state congresses that deepened the cleavages within the party in Ogun State.”

“It was now surprising that the same Wale Ohu was again appointed to serve as the Chairman of the gubernatorial primary election in Ogun State,” they said.

“It is intriguing that out of the millions of members of the APC nationwide, Mr Ohu is having an exclusive preserve of chairmanship of all congresses in Ogun State.

“Our members who have bitterly complained about the partisan conduct of Mr Wale Ohu in all the congresses had super-intended in Ogun State, are therefore not comfortable with the choice of him as Chairman of all the election panel.

“By his antecedents, we do not believe that he has the capacity to conduct an objective and impartial gubernatorial primary election.”

The aspirants added that a few hours before the election, no list of delegates for the primary election was published, and neither did the committee meet with them in line with standard procedure.

“Only one aspirant collected all the delegate forms in the State, thus hedging the entire process in his favour,” they continued.

“Your Excellency may wish to note that a few hours before the scheduled primaries, no list of delegates for the primary has been formally published nor did the Primary Election Committee members meet with us in line with standard procedures.

“This has spurred speculations that the list to be used for the exercise is a disputed list of delegates. Our members are aggrieved about it.

“Against this background, we wish to inform your Excellency that we have no confidence in the choice of Chairman of the election panel and have fears and reservations about the list of delegates to be used for the exercise.”

Despite their concerns, the two aspirants said they would take part in the congress.

