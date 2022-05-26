At least 32 people were killed by suspected members of terrorist group ISWAP while sourcing metals in a deserted community in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, an official have said.

Isah Gusau, the spokesperson for Borno Governo, Babagana Zulum, told reporters on Wednesday the victims were shot at close range last weekend after being captured by the terror group in Mudu community, about 45 kilometres away from Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

The incidents occurred in Dikwa council area but the victims hail from Kala-Balge, a neighbouring community.

“The victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village in Dikwa LGA, which is 45 kilometres away from Rann in Kala-Bakge, in search of the raw materials; but in the process, they were unfortunately ambushed by the insurgents,” the spokesperson said.

The official said six persons were injured during the ambush while two escaped unhurt.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend,” Mr Gusau said.

He said the governor was briefed by the majority leader of Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge where the victims hailed from.

“From the lawmaker’s briefing, a total of 32 youths are believed to have been killed by the insurgents.

“The youths were not farmers but highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ which are sold as raw materials for steel production.

“A team of soldiers, alongside the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims who were apparently tied and shot at close range.

“Governor Zulum shares deeply the pains of bereaved families and the good people of Kala-Balge and is awaiting a full report by the end of today before necessary measures,” the spokesperson said.

