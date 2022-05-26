Different reactions have trailed the exit of a presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, from Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP.

While many have hailed his defection, others condemned it and blamed him for running away from a good fight.

Mr Obi’s decision to leave the PDP came as a shock to many on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the former Anambra State governor conveyed his decision in a letter to the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He said “recent developments” within the party makes it impossible for him to continue participating and making constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-rooted and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country,” the letter read.

On Twitter, mixed reactions have trailed Mr Obi’s exit from the PDP with many dishing out what they believe is his reason, the way forward or possible ripple effect.

Some also say he left because delegates frowned at his refusal to give them money.

The presidential hopeful who is enjoying support from Nigerian youth, especially on social media had many vowing to vote for him in the 2023 election, no matter the party he runs under.

A Twitter user, Obinna Nwosu, said a PDP delegate described Peter Obi as “annoying” because he “was sharing his plans for a better Nigeria instead of sharing dollars. They plotted to humiliate him during the primaries and he saw through their tricks.”

A PDP delegate described Peter Obi as “annoying” because was sharing his plans for a better Nigeria instead of sharing dollars. They plotted to humiliate him during the primaries and he saw through their tricks. He has abandoned the party for them. Tueeeeh — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) May 25, 2022

Another user, Pato Slam, said Mr Obi’s exit from the PDP is the best news in months.

“Whether Labour Party or NNPP, I don’t care! Even if he joins Jollof Rice Party, I’ll vote him. PDP should share their stolen Dollars & bid farewell to the presidency.”

Peter Obi leaving the PDP is the best news I've heard in months. Whether Labour Party or NNPP, I don't care! Even if he joins Jollof Rice Party, I'll vote him. PDP should share their stolen Dollars & bid farewell to the presidency. — Patrick Udeh ❁ (@Patoslam2) May 25, 2022

Nefertiti, on her part, said Mr Obi refused to be part of a corrupt system that was about distributing money to delegates.

On Arise TV interview moments ago, Doyin Okupe revealed that the PDP primaries is mainly transactional. A candidate needs up to $20,000 x 4,000 delegates, around $80m. Peter Obi had no option than to dump the PDP. He refused be part of such a corrupt system. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, Dino & others may have decamped to the APC in 2015, but they did so for their own political survival. But Emperor Wike… hatched a plot to suspend Peter Obi from the PDP, before the primaries, she added.

Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, Dino & others may have decamped to the APC in 2015, but they did so for their own political survival. But Emperor Wike who sadly is my Governor, destroyed what’s left of the party. He hatched a plot to suspend Peter Obi from the PDP, before the primaries — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

While a member of the House of Representatives, Ben Igbakpa, says Mr Obi’s resignation is a “blow below the belt!” that makes PDP vulnerable for many reasons.

@PeterObi's resignation from the party is a blow below the belt! It makes @OfficialPDPNig vulnerable for many reasons. But the party will react, and I hope for the best. I genuinely wish him all the best. He is one of the good ones. — Rep. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) May 25, 2022

“Truth is PDP isn’t worthy to be called an opposition party, its about money over integrity for them, them Atiku never saw the Peter Obi movement coming, they already have a plan in place to make him the vice as usual, he has made the right decision by pulling out of the primaries…,” wrote Tee Classique.

Truth is PDP isn't worthy to be called an opposition party, its about money over integrity for them, them Atiku never saw the Peter Obi movement coming, they already have a plan in place to make him the vice as usual, he has made the right decision by pulling out of the primaries — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) May 25, 2022

Notwithstanding his defection, there are indications that Mr Obi will continue the presidential race under the platform of a different party.

Although he is yet to announce the party, there are speculations that he might join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) or the Labour Party.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

