No fewer than 663 delegates on Wednesday elected Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate to contest the 2023 election for a second term of office.

Gibon Katabs, Chairman of the electoral committee of the primary election, made the announcement in Yola, the state capital after the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Fintiri was the only contestant following the disqualification of Jamil Waziri by the screening committee.

Mr Katabs said that 668 delegates were accredited, but there were five invalid votes.

“Governor Ahmadu Fintiri scored 663 valid votes and is hereby returned as the governorship candidate of PDP for Adamawa in 2023,’’ he said.

Mr Katabs also commended the delegates for the successful primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Fintiri thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to run for a second term of office.

He congratulated all the party’s candidates for the successful primary elections and assured that the party would stand by them to the end.

Mr Fintiri urged those who lost elections to accept their fate as an act of God and to continue to support the party to succeed as one family.

He also called on the party’s supporters to be ready for the national convention to ensure that Atiku Abubakar, an Adamawa indigene and former vice president emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.

(NAN)

