Former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Uche Ikonne, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ikonne, a professor, was elected at the party’s primary election held at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday.

He polled 468 votes to defeat five other contestants in the exercise that took place under heavy security.

Mr Lucky Igbokwe came a distant second with 45 votes, while the only female contestant,Ngozi Merenge, scored five votes.

Other contestants, including Deputy Governor Ude Oko-Chukwu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Emma Nwaka, had earlier announced their withdrawal from the race.

They were, however, credited with six, five and four votes, respectively.

Also, Greg Ibe, who formally defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance on April 17, was also credited with two votes.

Other aspirants that withdrew from the race were Ncheta Omerekpe, Enyinnaya Nwafor and Chima Anyaso.

However, they were credited with three, four and five votes, respectively.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, thanked the delegates for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Ikonne expressed gratitude to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and PDP for believing in him.

He said he would not betray such confidence.

He further assured them that he would deliver victory to the party in the general election.

He promised to tackle the huge infrastructure need of the state, create job for the youth and ensure that women were gainfully engaged, when elected.

(NAN)

